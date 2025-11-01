MARIUPOL, November 1. /TASS/. Delegates from twenty countries, representing Europe, the United States, and beyond, convened at the 3rd Young Diplomats Forum "Mercury-2025" in Mariupol (the DPR), where they adopted a compelling petition urging an end to Kiev's armed aggression against civilians in Russian regions, including Donbass and Novorossiya. The event featured Natalia Mikhailova, representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Donetsk.

"The Donbass model of the UN has become a reality," Mikhailova stated. "Building on this framework, participants unanimously adopted a petition to the international community, demanding that the Kiev regime halt its actions - the terror currently inflicted upon Russian civilians. All delegates actively engaged in this model, demonstrating their commitment. Those gathered here are ambassadors of peace who will return to their countries to promote the message that Russia seeks friendly relations and constructive dialogue."

She emphasized that delegates from the United States, France, and other Western nations participated in the petition process. "It is significant to see a response from ordinary citizens of the collective West who desire peace and wish to see the Ukrainian conflict resolved. They recognize the root causes fueling this crisis, which perpetuates suffering. Many have expressed the urgent need to stop funding the Kiev regime, cease the supply of weapons, and end the deployment of mercenaries who kill innocent elders, women, and children," Mikhailova explained.

The petition, crafted by forum participants, calls on the United Nations to take action. It will be published on the websites of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s office in Donetsk and the Legatus Youth Diplomacy Center.

The 3rd Young Diplomats Forum "Mercury-2025" continues in Mariupol. Organized jointly by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s office in Donetsk and the Legatus Youth Diplomacy Center, this year’s gathering has brought together nearly 300 young professionals in international relations from 20 countries, including participants from Russian regions and abroad. The forum aims to foster dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among future diplomats worldwide.