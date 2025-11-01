LUGANSK, November 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command failed to timely strengthen the defense of Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and is now suffering significant losses in the area, Russian military expert Vitaly Kiselyov said.

According to the expert, the Ukrainian military would likely use residential buildings to bolster their defensive capabilities.

"Even today, they [the Ukrainian military] are not building new fortifications in Krasnoarmeysk for the further retreat of their troops - a tactical escape to their rear," Kiselyov noted.

He believes it is possible that Ukrainian troops will begin using residential buildings to reinforce the defense in Krasnoarmeysk.

"I think they will now start forcing civilians from their private residential properties, threatening and maybe even shooting them to occupy their houses and auxiliary facilities as well as basements, turning the entire residential property into a fortified area, according to a usual scheme," he continued.

Kiselyov specified that Kiev had no plans initially to give up Krasnoarmeysk and this is why it failed to enhance its defenses.

"They [the Ukrainian military] prepared the defensive lines on the eastern and western parts of the settlement. Apparently, there was not enough time [for further defensive reinforcements]. However, Kiev stated the opposite in its reports to Brussels," Kiselyov emphasized.

The Russian military expert also suggested that while Russian troops continue advancing towards Krasnoarmeysk, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky will "run to the West again" asking for military help, since it is important for Kiev to keep control of the city that "opens the gates in the direction of Dnepropetrovsk."