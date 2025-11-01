MARIUPOL, November 1. /TASS/. Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the Crimes committed by the Kiev regime, accused the West of manipulating international humanitarian law to serve its own interests while addressing the plenary session of the 3rd Young Diplomats Forum "Mercury-2025" in Mariupol.

"The central question today is whether the norms of international humanitarian law - or, simply put, the rules of warfare - are even being upheld. Are crimes against civilians, violations of prisoners of war, and other war crimes committed by the Kiev regime being genuinely addressed?" he stated.

Miroshnik argued that Western powers have mastered the art of creating false narratives. "Do they genuinely care about the principles of international humanitarian law? Certainly not. They are willing to manipulate these norms to achieve their own objectives," he asserted.

He pointed to the fabricated charges surrounding Bucha as a prime example. In 2022, the so-called ‘Bucha massacre’ was used as a tool to derail peace negotiations in Istanbul. "It was nothing more than a staged spectacle, the product of what I would call 'military producers' working behind the scenes," Miroshnik explained.

Furthermore, he highlighted Kiev's failure to provide a comprehensive list of civilians allegedly killed in Bucha. "The level of profanation at the highest international levels is astonishing. They blame Russia for every wrongdoing, regardless of evidence. Yet, the investigation details and proof that these crimes occurred are systematically ignored at international forums," he concluded.