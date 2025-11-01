Russia maintains 'intense contacts' with Syrian officials, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia has maintained intense communication with Syrian officials, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"We have been in very intense talks with Syrian officials. As you know, another meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was recently held here," the senior Russian diplomat said, describing the event as important.

According to Vershinin, the recent meeting discussed improving bilateral relations 'across the board', among other issues.