FACTBOX: Nighttime Ukrainian UAV attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed or intercepted 98 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions this night, the Defense Ministry said.

Fragments of one downed drone were later recovered near a roadway in the Tula Region.

TASS has compiled the key details about the attack’s aftermath.

Attack scale

- Between 11 p.m. Moscow time (8 p.m. GMT)on October 31 and 7 a.m. (4 a.m. GMT) on November 1, air defense forces intercepted or destroyed 98 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the Defense Ministry.

- It stated that 45 UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 12 over the Samara Region, 11 over the Moscow Region, including six targeting Moscow, 10 each over the Voronezh and Rostov regions, four over the Tula Region, two each over the Lipetsk and Ryazan Regions, and one each over the Kursk and Kaluga Regions.

Aftermath

- Fragments of a drone shot down over Tula were discovered near a roadway, prompting traffic restrictions on part of Kutuzov Street, regional governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Telegram.

- According to him, no casualties were reported and no damage to infrastructure was recorded.

- Air defenses destroyed drones in the Verkhnedonsky, Millerovsky, and Chertkovsky districts of the Rostov Region. No casualties occurred, governor Yury Slyusar said.

- Information about the aftermath is still being clarified, he noted.

Airports

- Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at airports in Tambov, Kaluga, Penza, Samara, and Saratov.