Russia sticks to approaches to Ukraine unveiled in Alaska — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Ukraine-themed contacts between Russia and the United States have not been interrupted, and Moscow has not deviated from the understandings reached during the Alaska summit, a diplomatic source in Moscow has told TASS.

The source said that lately, "paid-up reports" started to emerge in the media sphere, containing variations of the idea that Russian-US contacts "have hampered the process of preparations of the Russia-US summit and, in general, delayed a solution to the Ukrainian crisis."

"Let me be clear: the Russian side maintains a regular dialogue with the Americans on the subject of Ukrainian settlement. The contacts have not ceased," he said. ‘At the same time, it should be noted that neither before the October 20 phone call between [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov and [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio, nor after this conversation, the Russian side went beyond the understandings reached by the Russian and US leaders during their detailed exchange of opinions on the Ukrainian crisis during the Alaska summit."

Earlier, Financial Times reported that the United States had allegedly canceled a planned summit in Budapest between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump after Moscow sent a memorandum on Ukraine. The newspaper also alleged that the conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the summit’s preparations was "tense."

Lavrov and Rubio held a telephone conversation on October 20. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "possible concrete steps were discussed in the interests of implementing the understandings" that were reached in the telephone conversation between the presidents.

Lavrov drew attention to the message from the State Department, which said that the conversation with Rubio was productive and that, at the moment, there was no need for a meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister. From this Lavrov concluded that "the conversation went well indeed.".