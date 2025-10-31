Putin appoints envoy to Northwestern District to Security Council, excludes supreme judge

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Igor Rudenya, the country's new envoy to the Northwestern Federal District, to the Security Council, expelling Igor Krasnov, Chairman of the Supreme Court, to make room for him, according to the portal of legal acts.

"To include I. M. Rudenya, the plenipotentiary representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the North-Western Federal District, as a member of the Security Council of the Russian Federation; to exclude I. V. Krasnov from the body," the document says.

The presidential decree also clarified the position of Prosecutor General Alexander Gutan, who retained his place in the Security Council, listing him as among the members of the Security Council. Until September, he held the post of presidential envoy in the North-Western District. Rudenya, former governor of the Tver Region, replaced him.

Prior to Gutsan, Krasnov was the prosecutor general, who, having headed the Supreme Court, lost his post in the Security Council. In addition to representatives of the president, chairmen of the government and chambers of parliament, it includes the heads of law enforcement agencies.