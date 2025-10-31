MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia should take it as a compliment when pragmatic politicians in Europe are called "Kremlin agents," Russian Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

"In Europe, right-wing conservatives are often called pro-Russian forces although they have nothing to do with us. We are accused of supporting them in some way. This is not true. But these politicians see reality from the same angle as we do. And this works as a kind of compliment to us, since all sensible people and patriots of their countries are called agents of the Kremlin," he said at the plenary session of festival "Peoples of Russia and the CIS: Protecting Values, Striving for the Future" of the festival "Peoples of Russia and the CIS".

Kosachev also said that the Prime Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orban and Robert Fico, like many "forces disparaged by the European Union," are true patriots of their countries, and not "agents of the Kremlin."