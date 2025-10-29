Russia engages in systematic work on situation with Ukrainian children — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia is working systematically and substantively to solve the problem of Ukrainian children who have been separated from their parents and ended up in Russia as a result of hostilities, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a Dialogue on Fakes 3.0 forum.

She called the Western mainstream thesis that over a million Ukrainian children were allegedly kidnapped and held by Russia "an example of a hideous disinformation campaign" and "a fake, monstrous in its cynicism."

"Yes, there are children who were separated from their relatives as a result of hostilities, and systematic work is being carried out in this regard," the diplomat pointed out. "In contrast to other regional conflicts where such work was never carried out, our country has the time and capability to consider the children of another state. We have a human rights commissioner’s office that dedicates enormous efforts to this end. Domestically, we have other things to think about; we’d rather spend time and attention on our own children. But we also think about others."

Zakharova pointed out that Western propaganda continues to tirelessly accuse Russia of kidnapping Ukrainian children. "The most embarrassing thing is that they started voicing their lies on UN platforms with the support of the UN Secretariat media. This is truly catastrophic," the diplomat emphasized. "But they didn't just stop at fakes; they need legitimization and accomplices," she added.

Speaking about the real scale of the problem, the spokeswoman recalled that, at the Istanbul talks, the Russian delegation had forced the Ukrainian side to provide the exact number of children they were searching for. "Instead of over a million, only 339 names were on the list, and about a third of them were not confirmed at all," she noted. As of early October, 115 underage children had been reunited with their relatives in Ukraine and other countries, while 28 children had returned to Russia. The work continues," the diplomat pointed out.

"By the way, what is happening in EU countries, where millions of Ukrainian citizens have fled to escape mobilization? What about their children?" Zakharova emphasized. "Many European ministers said they have no idea where tens of thousands of Ukrainian children are. They crossed the border, but the ministers have no idea what has happened to them since. There has been no monitoring of this situation. This is something to investigate," she concluded.