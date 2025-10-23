Sanctions not strengthening Russia-US relations — Putin

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. US sanctions are an unfriendly act that by no means make bilateral relations with the US stronger, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Speaking about the political part, then, certainly, this is an unfriendly act against Russia. It is an obvious thing and it does not strengthen Russia-US relations that have just started recovering. Certainly, the US administration harms Russia-US relations by such actions," the head of state said.

The US Department of the Treasury recently introduced new anti-Russian sanctions, particularly against Russian oil producers Rosneft and Lukoil.