MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia and the United States stand as two pivotal centers in an emerging multipolar world. Recognizing this reality is essential for both their populations and their leaders, emphasized State Duma Deputy Speaker Alexander Babakov during a TASS press conference summarizing the Week with Larry Johnson media forum in Moscow.

"It was crucial for us to communicate that both Russia and America are now key players in a multipolar global landscape," Babakov explained. "While this may sound ambitious, a great deal hinges on the awareness and sense of responsibility of our people and leaders - not only toward their own nations but also toward the broader community of humanity."

He highlighted that dialogues with international opinion leaders offer a valuable opportunity to present Russia’s stance on complex issues and to share the full truth of its position.

"It’s vital for us to engage not only with allies but also with those willing to listen, see, and understand Russia - not necessarily as a friend, but as a legitimate participant in global affairs. Our goal is to foster relationships based on mutual respect. After all, every nation on the globe deserves the chance to voice its perspectives," Babakov concluded.