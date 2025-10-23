Russia’s chief negotiator confirms handover of 1,000 bodies of killed soldiers to Kiev

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow has handed 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev in exchange for 31 bodies of fallen Russian troops, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said.

"Today, Russia handed 1,000 bodies of killed Ukrainian service members over to Ukraine based on the Istanbul agreements. Ukraine, in turn, handed 31 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers over to us," he wrote on Telegram.

The first two rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in the Turkish city of Istanbul on May 16 and June 2, with the parties agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each and send back all seriously ill captives and those under the age of 25. In June, Moscow handed 6,060 bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev, receiving 78 bodies of Russian troops. On July 17, another 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian troops were exchanged for 19 bodies of Russian service members.

During the third round of talks, held in Istanbul on July 23, Russia and Ukraine agreed to swap not only military servicemen but also civilians. In addition, Russia invited Ukraine to form three working groups that would operate online to resolve political, military and humanitarian issues. Besides, Moscow suggested sending 3,000 more bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev and declaring a ceasefire for 2-3 days in some sectors of the front in order to collect the wounded and the dead. The previous handover of 1,000 bodies of killed Ukrainian troops took place on August 19, with Ukraine transferring19 bodies to Russia.