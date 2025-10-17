Russian troops hit Ukrainian UAV launch site in Iskander missile strike near Kharkov

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian troops hit a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) launch site near Kharkov in an Iskander missile strike, destroying enemy equipment and 30 personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"All the uncovered enemy targets were destroyed as confirmed by live-recording images. The strike destroyed four semi-trailer trucks (65 Lyuty long-range UAVs), five UAV launchers and 30 Ukrainian militants, among them UAV operators and technicians and truck drivers," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry uploaded a video of the Iskander missile strike on the long-range UAV preparation and launch site and the Ukrainian army’s trucks transporting long-range attack drones near the settlement of Martovoye 50 km east of Kharkov.