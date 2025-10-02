MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Moldova’s recent parliamentary elections indicated that about half of the country’s citizens support improving relations with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We would certainly like Moldova to follow a policy aimed at fostering friendly relations with our country," he said, commenting on Chisinau’s confrontational rhetoric. "Especially because the elections, which were clearly marred by numerous irregularities and peculiarities, showed that a good half of Moldovans - if not more - truly favor building good relations with Russia," Peskov stressed.

"Of course, we would prefer the anti-Russian course to be replaced with a pragmatic approach, but regrettably, there is little ground to expect this for now," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Moldova’s ruling party obtained 50.2% of the vote in the September 28 parliamentary elections, keeping the majority in parliament. The opposition, including the Patriotic Bloc that advocates restoring relations with Russia, secured 49.8%. Notably, most voters inside the country cast ballots against the ruling party, which allowed the opposition to claim a domestic win, point to election fraud at overseas polling stations and announce plans to contest the elections’ results in court.