MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Former USAID head Samantha Power has inadvertently confirmed that the agency was created to blatantly interfere in the internal affairs of other nations, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

Earlier, former head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power told Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov) that the agency had been transferring $1.5 billion in cash to Ukraine every month since 2022. Power noted that now this money is disbursed "after the submission of reports."

"Samantha Power shamelessly explained to the pranksters that USAID was created as a mechanism to interfere in the internal affairs of other states by financing opposition groups, puppet and criminal structures. First, they bring these groups to power using any prohibited methods because no one oversees where the money goes. Then, they maintain those regimes that are simply beneficial to US Democrats or the American government. They use these regimes at their discretion. The existence of this mechanism, which Samantha Power talks about, is proof of the US administration's — primarily the Democrats' — complete disregard for the principle of non-interference in internal affairs," the diplomat said.

The pranksters called the former USAID head, posing as former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko (listed as a person involved in extremist activities or terrorism by Russia’s financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring). Earlier, a fragment of the conversation was posted on the Telegram channel of Russian pranksters in which Power stated that tens of millions of dollars had been allocated to subjugate Moldova.

On February 3, the administration of US President Donald Trump effectively suspended USAID activities, which were used to implement US foreign policy and exert influence over other countries. On March 10, US State Secretary Marco Rubio, appointed interim head of USAID, announced that the government had terminated 83% of the agency's programs following a review. At the end of August, the New York Post reported that the US administration intended to cut foreign aid by another $5 billion, $3.2 billion of which was earmarked for USAID and would be returned to the US budget.