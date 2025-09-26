GENICHESK, September 26. /TASS/. Russian aircraft carried out 26 massive strikes on the rear areas of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson Region, a spokesman for the 18th Combined Army of the Battlegroup Dnepr told TASS.

"Russian Aerospace Forces' tactical aircraft successfully used coordinates obtained from aerial reconnaissance by UAV units of the 18th Combined Army, part of the Dnepr Battlegroup. Su-34 fighter-bombers carried out 26 strikes with FAB-500 M54 aerial bombs with a unified gliding and correction module. Targets such as temporary deployment sites, ammunition depots, armored vehicles, and enemy personnel were hit," the spokesperson said.

He specified that the weight of one FAB-500 M54 aerial bomb is 700 kg and a destruction zone of 2 kilometers.