Russia does not reject any negotiation formats on Ukraine — permanent UN mission

UN, September 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to engage in negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in any format, but the discussions must be substantive and serious, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We do not reject any negotiation formats, but we advocate exclusively for serious, substantive and open-minded dialogue," he said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. "Nor do we refuse negotiations with Ukraine, despite the highly questionable, to put it mildly, legitimacy of its current authorities."

The Russian diplomat noted that the optimal platform for negotiations is Istanbul. "Everything else can only be discussed after meaningful expert groundwork has been achieved there. Unfortunately, we are still far from that point," he added.