LUGANSK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed approximately 30% of Ukrainian military vehicles in the supply areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic since the beginning of September, military expert Andrey Marochko stated.

Citing intercepted Ukrainian reports, Marochko stated that Russian drone and precision strikes have heavily targeted logistics convoys within 20 km of the front line, particularly along the Izyum-Slaviansk-Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka route. The losses represent a significant increase compared to August, with twice as many vehicles destroyed in the same timeframe.

According to the expert, Ukrainian logistical units have reportedly also urged command to equip all vehicles with electronic warfare systems and integrate air defense assets into supply convoys.