Moscow does not recognize mandate of UN special rapporteur on Russia

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow does not accept the activity of UN Human Rights Council special rapporteur for human rights in Russia Mariana Katzarova as legitimate and regards any interaction with her as inadmissible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The diplomatic agency explained that, at the initiative of the European Union, the Council will again consider a "politicized and highly confrontational" draft resolution which calls for extending Katzarova’s mandate for one year.

"Russia’s position on this issue remains unchanged: Moscow does not recognize the mandate of this illegitimate special procedure and any form of cooperation with her is unacceptable for the Russian Federation," the ministry stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council is taking place in Geneva from September 8 through October 8. The foreign policy agency further stressed that the Russian delegation, which has observer status at the meeting, intends to use all available opportunities to reduce confrontation and promote understanding among international partners regarding the importance of fostering dialogue on human rights with proper respect for national, cultural, and historical characteristics of each country.