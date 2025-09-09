About 80 Ukrainian UAVs attack Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out massive drone strikes on the Belgorod Region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a total of 79 drones were used in the attacks, along with dozens of munitions.

In the Belgorodsky district, the villages of Bochkovka, Krasny Oktyabr, Shchetinovka, Valkovsky, and Tserkovny were hit by seven UAVs, three of which were intercepted by air defenses. Gladkov noted that no damage or casualties were reported there.

The Borisovsky district came under attack from two drones, while seven UAVs struck the Valuysky district. In the Veidelevsky district, air defenses successfully downed two fixed-wing drones.

The Grayvoronsky district faced intense pressure, with 17 munitions fired and eight drone attacks launched. Over the Gubkinsky district, two drones were shot down, and another fixed-wing UAV was intercepted in the Krasnogvardeysky district.

The heaviest bombardment fell on the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, which was struck by 23 munitions and 18 drones. The Rakityansky district reported a single drone attack, while the Shebekinsky district endured the most severe assault with one munition and 28 drones.

Civilian casualties were also reported. In Novaya Tavolzhanka, a drone strike on a corporate parking lot left a man injured. After receiving medical treatment, he was discharged for outpatient care. In addition, the shelling caused a man to suffer barotrauma, after which he sought medical help on his own.

"Despite the scale of the attacks, our air defenses continue to work around the clock, minimizing damage and saving lives," Gladkov emphasized.