Kiev launches over 490 munitions at Russia’s regions over past week — diplomat

LUGANSK, September 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen have launched over 490 different munitions at Russian territory over the past week, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

The diplomat previously told TASS that 98 civilians were victims of Ukrainian shelling over the past week. Eighty-eight were injured, including four children, and ten people died. Overall, Kiev has launched almost 3,500 different munitions at Russian regions.

"The number of munitions launched at Russian civilian facilities has surpassed 490. Over 67% of all munitions launched by the Kiev regime at civilian facilities have targeted the Belgorod and Kherson Regions," Miroshnik noted.

He added that the Ukrainian armed forces have significantly increased attacks on the Bryansk Region. "In August, the Bryansk Region was shelled an average of 20 times daily, and in the first week of September, this number almost doubled to 37 times daily," the diplomat said.

Miroshnik noted that, over the past week, there have been reports of civilians injured by Ukrainian mines and unexploded cluster munitions. "A car drove on an unexploded Ukrainian munition near the Zernovo settlement in the Bryansk Region. As a result of the detonation, one man was injured. Two civilians, one born in 1987 and the other in 1997, stepped on a mine near the Popovka settlement in the Kursk Region. Both died," the diplomat recalled.