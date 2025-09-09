Russian forces seize control of DPR’s largest mine near Krasnoarmeysk — adviser

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. Russian troops have taken control of the office of the Pokrovskoye coal mine, the largest coal producer in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR, told TASS.

"Our units have entered the premises of the Pokrovskoye coal mine office near Udachnoye," west of Krasnoarmeysk, Kimakovsky said.

Fierce battles are taking place in this sector of the line of engagement, and Kiev has deployed reserve troops and mechanized brigades there, he added.