Senior Russian senator hails relations between Moscow, Pyongyang

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Today, the strategic partnership between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is a model of interstate cooperation based on mutual trust and good neighborhood, Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said in a letter to Chairman of the Standing Committee of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly Choe Ryong Hae on the occasion of DPRK Foundation Day.

"On behalf of the Federation Council and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on Day of the Foundation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," the senior Russian senator wrote.

She added that today, "the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and the DPRK is a model of interstate cooperation that is based on equal dialogue, the immutable principles of the respect of sovereignty and the spirit of mutual trust and good neighborhood."

The upper house of Russia’s parliament, Matviyenko stressed, counts on the expansion of ties with colleagues from the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea for the sake of security and prosperity of the two peoples.