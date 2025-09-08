MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Finland has laid the groundwork for the permanent presence of US military forces on its territory, Russian Deputy Security Council Secretary Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an op-ed for TASS titled 'The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude.'

"Under the agreement on cooperation in the field of defense with the United States (approved by the Parliament of Suomi in the summer of 2024), Finland must open 15 of its military facilities for possible use by US military personnel. In addition to the NATO component, a serious foundation has been created for the permanent presence of Washington’s military contingents and bases," Medvedev stressed.

He argued that, just as Finland before World War II "willingly gave its land to the Third Reich to set up Wehrmacht infrastructure for attacking the USSR," today it is "servilely" handing it over to NATO for military development, while labeling Russia "the main threat to its security."

According to Medvedev, cooperation with NATO constitutes a gross violation of established commitments, including restrictions on the procurement of certain weapons. "This also includes the ban on the use of its territory for armed aggression against Russia, which the Finns today are preparing to suicidally violate," he concluded.

