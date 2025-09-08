Russia reserves right to respond to Kiev’s terror attack on Donetsk park — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Moscow retains the right to take measures in response to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attack on Gulliver park in Donetsk, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated in a commentary.

"Russia reserves the right to adequately respond to the terrorist act committed by the Kiev regime," Zakharova said. "That said, our principled commitment to constructively seeking ways of a peaceful settlement via dialogue remains unchanged," the diplomat added.

She underlined that with strikes on the park, the Kiev regime showed its intent to escalate the conflict and disrupt efforts toward a peaceful resolution. "The criminal Kiev regime continues to carry out terror attacks against civilians and civilian facilities in Russian regions. On Sunday night, Ukrainian troops launched a drone strike on a children’s playground in the recently opened Gulliver park in Donetsk, where many civilians were present. As a result of the detonated drone payloads, six people were injured, including a child born in 2011," the diplomat stressed.

"This is yet another deliberate atrocious crime by the Ukrainian Nazis against Russian civilians. There were no military facilities anywhere near the park. The strike was deliberately aimed at children and their parents," Zakharova emphasized.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also urged the international community to give a proper assessment of such inhumane acts by the "neo-Nazi junta entrenched in Kiev which continues to commit them with impunity" under the West’s unconditional support. "Silence in the face of the barbarism of today’s Bandera-followers and their puppeteers in ‘civilized democracies’ only abets their crimes," the diplomat concluded.

Earlier, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin confirmed that six people, including a young girl born in 2011, were wounded in an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle on Gulliver park in Donetsk.