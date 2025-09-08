Fifteen shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR in past day

DONETSK, September 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops staged 15 shelling attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, leaving six civilians wounded, the DPR government said.

"Fifteen armed attacks by the Ukrainian army were reported during past day. Eighteen rounds were fired," it said, adding that six civilians were wounded, six houses, several cars, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

The DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said earlier that six people, including a girl born in 2011, were injured after Ukraine’s drone attack on the Gulliver park in Donetsk. According to the city’s mayor, Alexey Kuzmin, several apartment houses, a secondary school, and two cars were damaged.