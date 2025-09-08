Putin joins virtual BRICS summit from Sochi

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the virtual BRICS summit from his Sochi residence.

In a video released by the Kremlin press service, the Russian president can be seen sitting down at his table at the beginning of the online meeting, with the summit’s host, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, being seen on the screen in front of Putin’s table.

"The summit’s participants discussed issues of cooperation between the BRICS member states in the trade-and-economic, financial, investment, and other areas in the context of the current situation in the global economy," the Kremlin said.

Today’s extraordinary summit was initiated by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to address threats to the multipolar world order and elaborate the association’s consolidated response to the United States’ tariffs and sanctions.