MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticized European leaders who announced their intention to recognize Palestine, saying they hope that "there will be nothing left to recognize."

"We all repeat like a mantra: ‘The long-term solution to the crisis lies in the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.’ Look at the map. The facts on the ground there make the creation of a state impossible," the top diplomat stated during a meeting with students and faculty at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

In his view, "it is not by chance that [French President Emmanuel] Macron, [UK Prime Minister Keir] Starmer, and some other European leaders a couple of months ago, when there was another bloody outbreak of violence, condemned it and said that we would definitely recognize the Palestinian state when we arrived at the UN General Assembly." "My question is: ‘Why don't you recognize it right away if you've decided to do so?’ I have only one answer: they are counting on the fact that by the time they threaten to recognize the Palestinian state, there will be nothing left to recognize, that's all," Lavrov stressed. He added: "So there is clear hypocrisy here."

The Russian foreign minister recalled that "there were several wars, as a result of which the territory originally intended for the Palestinian state shrank, and in the end, everyone took the territory as of 1967, that is, after the next Arab-Israeli war, as a criterion."

"We recognized the Palestinian state a long time ago. The West does not want to do so. They are constantly looking out for their own interests, not those of the Palestinian people," Lavrov emphasized. He described the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as extremely complex and noted that "it is in the West's interest to sweep all these complexities under the rug."

On July 29, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement saying that London would recognize the statehood of Palestine before the UN General Assembly session in September if Israel continued to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and did not end its military operation there. On July 24, Macron said that Paris would recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly session.

Palestine is recognized by 148 UN members. There are Palestinian embassies and permanent missions in 95 countries. The Soviet Union, whose successor state is Russia, recognized the State of Palestine in 1988.