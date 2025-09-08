Russia, US could cooperate in AI, but military risks remain — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia and the United States could establish cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, but mutual trust must first be enhanced given the risks of military use, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, addressing the students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"I have no doubt that work can be established in the sphere of high technologies, including artificial intelligence, although, given the potential military applications of AI, it may be necessary first to increase mutual trust," he said.

Speaking about trade and economic cooperation, Lavrov pointed out that turnover between the two countries is showing growth, but remains at a low level. "The fact that trade has grown by 20% still says little, because at one time it was around $30 billion, while last year it was only $3 [billion]. And 20% growth may simply reflect price fluctuations for uranium, which the Americans continue to buy, as well as swings in the prices of a number of other metals," the foreign minister explained.

According to him, promising areas for joint work could include energy and Arctic projects. "This includes joint work on liquefied natural gas production both in our country and in Alaska. We have other projects that Western business is interested in, including in the Sakhalin region. There are also the vast territories of Siberia, perhaps the richest region not only of Eurasia but of the entire world in terms of natural resources. And there is outer space," Lavrov said.

The top diplomat emphasized that potential for dialogue remains in bilateral ties across multiple spheres. "There are no limits to our joint actions, to joint efforts, provided interests coincide. If the United States is interested in producing more liquefied natural gas, we are also interested in this. If both we and they are interested in the Arctic as our common home, especially given the Trump administration’s interest in Greenland. And if there is interest in space, which is obvious, and which has always remained an area where our partnership has never been interrupted. Any areas," the foreign minister concluded.