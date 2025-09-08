Sensible forces in Europe 'gradually raising their heads,' Lavrov says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Sensible political forces are "gradually raising their heads" in Europe despite restrictions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted.

"Sensible forces in Europe are gradually raising their heads. And they must prevail through what the Europeans call the democratic process. Although they are being obstructed, as they were in Romania, as they were in France, as Germany is attempting to ban opposition parties by law," the minister said.

"These are their freedoms," Lavrov added.