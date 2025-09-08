About 60 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in 24 hours

BELGOROD, September 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked populated localities in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 58 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky District, five drones attacked the village of Krasny Oktyabr and the Tserkovny farmstead with four of them downed. There have been no casualties or damage," the governor said.

In the village of Gruzskoye in the Borisovsky District, a drone dropped an explosive device. The Valuysky District was attacked by 11 unmanned aerial vehicles. Five drones carried out strikes on the Volokonovsky District.

The Ukrainian army fired seven rounds of munitions and launched 14 drones at the Grayvoronsky District, and fired 16 rounds of ammunition and launched 14 UAVs at the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. "Twenty-two drone attacks have been carried out on the Shebekinsky municipal district of the town of Shebekino, and the villages of Voznesenovka, Meshkovoye, Murom and Novaya Tavolzhanka with 19 of them suppressed and shot down," Gladkov wrote.