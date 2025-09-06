LUGANSK, September 7. /TASS/. The command of the Ukrainian army, instead of withdrawing forces from Konstantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic, is throwing more forces towards the city to contain the offensive of the Russian army. According to military expert Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian army in Konstantinovka is in a stalemate.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian soldiers, advancing towards Konstantinovka, were forming a firing pocket for the Ukrainian army’s group stationed in the city.

"The situation for the Ukrainian militants in Konstantinovka is stalemate. They need to withdraw their troops because they may be surrounded, but the Ukrainian command is dragging its feet on making decisions. Instead, they are trying to build up additional forces to slow down the advance of our troops," he said.