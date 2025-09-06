Russia destroys 31 UAVs in four hours — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian air defense systems destroyed 31 Ukrainian UAVs in four hours over the regions, the Defense Ministry said.

"On September 6, from 8 p.m. Moscow time to midnight, 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the airplane type were destroyed by the air defense systems on duty: 21 over the territory of the Belgorod Region, six over the territory of the Voronezh Region, and two UAVs were shot down over the territories of the Bryansk Region and the Republic of Crimea," it said in statement.