Russian deputy defense minister meets with senior Myanmar defense ministry official

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin met with representative of Myanmar’s defense ministry Brigadier General Thwei Hla to discuss issues of defense cooperation between the two countries, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel General Aleksandr Fomin held a meeting with Brigadier General Thwei Hla, the Chief of the Department of Radar Systems and Electronics of the Directorate of Defence Industries of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar," it said. "During the talks, they discussed topical issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation. The meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere."