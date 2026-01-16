Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region using over 100 drones in 24 hours

BELGOROD, January 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region using over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles and launched more than eight munitions over the past 24 hours, the Telegram channel of the region’s operational headquarters reported.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Malinovka and Oktyabrsky, the villages of Belovskoye, Blizhnyaya Igumenka, Vergilevka, Nikolaevka, Petrovka and Repnoye were attacked by 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 of which were destroyed or intercepted. As a result of attacks by two drones in the settlement of Malinovka, two people were injured, including the head of the Malinovsky rural settlement administration. The two injured were hospitalized in Belgorod. Their condition is assessed as moderately severe," the operational headquarters wrote, adding that all necessary assistance is being provided, and a hangar and two vehicles were damaged at the site of the drone strike.

Across the Yakovlevsky, Chernyansky, Starooskolsky, Rovensky, Rakityansky, Korochansky, Gubkinsky, Veidelevsky, Alekseevsky districts and the city of Belgorod, Ukraine launched 41 drones, with no damage reported. The Borisovsky district was attacked using two drones, damaging a private house. The Valuysky district was hit with four drones, damaging the facade of a building on an enterprise’s premises. Settlements in the Grayvoronsky district were attacked using eight munitions and 17 unmanned aerial vehicles, injuring a man. According to the operational headquarters, he is in moderately severe condition, with doctors providing him with necessary assistance.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked using 16 UAVs and two munitions; a private house caught fire from an FPV drone strike. In the Shebekinsky district, Ukraine launched 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, damaging the glazing of a social facility and the fence of a private house.