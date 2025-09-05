SVETOGORSK /Leningrad region/, September 5. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb showed interest in Ukraine when he was prime minister, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told reporters while visiting a checkpoint on the border with Finland.

Stubb headed the Finnish government in 2014-2015.

"He's such an energetic guy, no matter what position he holds. He was foreign minister there, said a lot of things, and then he was prime minister. By the way, back then, already at that time, he was interested in the Ukrainian issue," Medvedev said, when asked why Stubb was so active in the situation with Ukraine.