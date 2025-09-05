Top defense official admires Korean soldiers’ actions during Kursk Region’s liberation

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov expressed his sincere gratitude and admiration to the servicemen of the Korean People's Army for liberating the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The defense minister expressed his gratitude and admiration to the Korean People's Army servicemen who participated in liberating the Kursk Region alongside Russian soldiers from neo-Nazi formations of the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

The top Russian defense official also noted that "relations are developing dynamically." "A new impetus was given to these relations by the recent meeting between [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and [North Korean leader] Comrade Kim Jong Un on the 3rd (of September - TASS), just the day before yesterday in Beijing. The meeting took place in a very warm and friendly atmosphere. And, of course, we will have to work together to implement the decisions that were made by our political leaders," Belousov said.