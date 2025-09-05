MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Zelensky apparently relies on the presence of Western interventionist forces in Ukraine to quell potential domestic unrest once the conflict concludes, according to Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament), who shared his vision of the situation with TASS.

Kosachev argued that there is no genuine need for foreign troops on Ukrainian soil. He emphasized that as long as the West continues to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities rather than addressing the root causes of the conflict, any security guarantees will remain ineffective. Nonetheless, he acknowledged that both Western countries and Zelensky might find the deployment of interventionist forces beneficial - for example, as a policing mission to suppress possible protests after hostilities cease. Kosachev pointed out that few truly believe in the democracy of the current Ukrainian regime.

He also stressed that security guarantees for Ukraine are meaningless without corresponding guarantees for Russia. Only a comprehensive resolution to the conflict can ensure long-term and enduring peace, he concluded, referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent speech at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

