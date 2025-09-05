Russian forces liberate four settlements in special military operation zone in past week

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated four settlements in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.·

"Units of Battlegroup South carried out active operations, liberating the settlements of Fyodorovka and Markovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. <...> In the past week, units of Battlegroup East carried out offensive operations, taking control of the settlements of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novosyolovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and completing the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territory in their area of operation," the statement reads.

Air defenses destroyed 12 Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, 13 US-made HIMARS MLRS rockets, and 1,513 fixed-wing drones over the past week, the ministry emphasized.

According to it, on Friday, Russian forces wiped out six Ukrainian uncrewed motorboats in the northwestern Black Sea.

TASS has compiled the main information about the progress of the special military operation over the past week.

Surgical strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites

Russian units have carried out one mass and four group strikes with high-precision weapons on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and military airfields over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.·

"From August 30 to September 5, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one mass and four group strikes with high-precision weapons and assault unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting the enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, the facilities of fuel, transport and port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, the production and storage facilities of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, arsenals, as well as the temporary stationing points of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries," the statement said.·

The military noted that a HIMARS launch system and a Patriot missile system, produced in the US, were also eliminated.

Battlegroup North

Servicemen of Russia's Battlegroup North have improved their tactical position in the Sumy Region over the past week, the statement said.·

"Over the past week, units of the Battlegroup North improved their tactical position in the Sumy Region. They defeated the personnel and equipment of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, an airborne assault brigade, two assault brigades, an airborne assault regiment, an assault regiment, two territorial defense brigades, as well as a National Guard brigade and regiment of Ukraine. In the Kharkov direction, formations of a mechanized brigade, two motorized infantry brigades, and an assault regiment were also defeated," the ministry noted.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.·

"Over the past week, the Ukrainian army lost in this direction more than 1,460 servicemen, 13 armored combat vehicles, 50 motor vehicles, 19 field artillery guns, nine electronic warfare stations and 23 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army," it said.·During the week, Battlegroup South units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade, the statement emphasized.

Battlegroup West

The Ukrainian army lost over 1,680 troops in the area of operation of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

·"Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the forces of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades and two territorial defense brigades. The enemy lost over 1,680 troops, two tanks, and 33 armored combat vehicles, including 13 Western-made ones, as well as 129 motor vehicles and 23 field artillery systems. A total of 31 ammunition depots, and 53 electronic warfare systems and counter-battery radars were destroyed," the statement said.

Battlegroup East

Russia’s battlegroup East has wiped out more than 1,590 Ukrainian servicemen over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized assault brigades, an assault regiment, a marine brigade, and two territorial defense brigades were defeated. The Ukrainian losses in this area amounted to more than 1,590 servicemen, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, 70 vehicles, and 12 field artillery guns, five of which were Western-made," the statement said.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the military said.·"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades three territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard regiment," the statement said.·The Ukrainian army lost more than 450 personnel, a combat armored vehicle, 70 motor vehicles and seven artillery guns, the ministry specified.·In addition, Russian forces destroyed 33 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 24 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.