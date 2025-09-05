Kremlin considers Trump 'cynical in a good way'

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is "cynical in a good way" and approaches issues from a business perspective, which makes negotiations on Ukraine easier with him, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with aif.ru.

"Indeed, Trump’s position differs from that of the European nations today," Peskov noted. "Trump is much more constructive. He is, in a good sense, quite cynical — he thinks: why fight when you can trade? Guided by US interests, he is doing everything possible to end wars. In this regard, his interests coincide with ours. We also want to achieve our goals preferably by peaceful means."

Until that is possible, Russia will continue its special military operation, he added. "But we definitely prefer political and diplomatic methods of resolution," Peskov stressed. "If Trump can help us make these political and diplomatic means viable, then our interests on this issue coincide — and this should be welcomed," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russian President Vladimir Putin greatly values Trump’s efforts. "He has repeatedly emphasized that he appreciates Trump’s initiatives and is grateful to him for everything he is doing to seek ways of resolving the dispute," Peskov concluded.