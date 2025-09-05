Kremlin denies presence of North Korean troops on Ukrainian territory

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. North Korea’s troops are not deployed on the Ukrainian territory, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, they are not deployed there," Peskov said in response to a relevant question speaking on the sidelines of the 2025 Eastern Economic Forum.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks.

The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.