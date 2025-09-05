It will be impossible to reach an agreement with Zelensky on key issues now — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that reaching an agreement with Vladimir Zelensky on key issues is currently impossible.

"I have reiterated many times that I am open to dialogue with Zelensky," Putin said. "However, I doubt it would be productive. Why? Because achieving an agreement on crucial matters is virtually impossible at the moment. There is a lack of political will - and even if it exists, which I doubt - legal and technical obstacles stand in the way."

He elaborated that, according to the Ukrainian Constitution, any territorial agreements must be approved through a referendum.

"For a referendum to take place, martial law must be lifted, as it cannot be held under martial law. Once martial law is lifted, presidential elections must be held immediately. Following the referendum - regardless of its outcome - a decision must be made by the Constitutional Court. However, the Constitutional Court is currently non-operational," Putin explained.