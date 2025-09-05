VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was overwhelmed with emotion upon realizing the consequences of Ukraine's economic association with the European Union. Russian President Vladimir Putin recounted at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum that Yanukovich was "in tears" as he contemplated how the influx of competitive European products threatened to undermine Ukraine’s domestic industries and sever its trade ties with Russia.

Putin explained, "The integration of Ukraine into the European economic system posed significant challenges for us, given that Ukraine was part of a free trade zone with open customs borders. This had tangible repercussions for Russia. Ukraine had to weigh what it might lose - both financially and in terms of cooperation - and what it stood to gain. President Yanukovich considered these factors carefully. He made calculations and was visibly distressed because the opening of markets to highly competitive European goods was effectively killing Ukrainian production and disrupting traditional trade relations with Russia."

He emphasized that Ukraine, both at that time and presently, has pursued the goal of joining the EU.

"I reiterate, Ukraine’s decision to map its own path in international relations and economic alliances is a legitimate exercise of sovereignty," Putin stated. "Yanukovich aimed to pursue this integration on mutually beneficial terms. Russia did not interfere with Ukraine’s European aspirations, as this was a matter solely concerning Ukraine’s interests and operational relations with Russia."

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is currently underway in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6, under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS serving as its official information partner.