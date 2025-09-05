Russia "does not put a spoke in the wheel" when cooperating with other countries — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. During the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia's cooperative approach, stating that the country "does not put a spoke in the wheel" when engaging with other nations. When asked about potential resistance to joint projects between Russia and other countries, Putin affirmed Russia's commitment to constructive collaboration.

Specifically, he highlighted Russia’s strong proposals for working with American companies in Alaska and expressed Russia’s readiness to collaborate with the United States in the Arctic region.

When the moderator inquired why, in such cases, it appears that "a spoke in the wheel" is being inserted, Putin responded: "That is not a question for me. We are not putting a spoke in anyone's wheel."

Putin responded that the Russian double-headed eagle - the state emblem - still looks both ways.

"But look at this eagle now - have we turned away from anyone? No. It still looks both ways," he added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.