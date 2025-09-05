Putin says has not yet talked with Trump on results of Coalition of the Willing meeting

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he had not yet spoken by phone with his US counterpart Donald Trump after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Europe.

"As of yet, we had not communicated [with US President Trump] regarding the outcome of these consultations in Europe. Well, actually, it was a bit difficult for me to do this, I’ve just returned from China, and now I am here [in Vladivostok]. But we don't have any communication problems on our side," Putin said at a plenary session of the 2025 Eastern Economic Forum.

On September 4, members of the Coalition of the Willing met in the French capital of Paris to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, among other things. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the coalition now has 35 members, 26 of which have expressed readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace is established.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks.

The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories.