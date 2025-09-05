Russia to carry on with special military op unless diplomatic solution emerges

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia would prefer to accomplish its objectives through diplomacy, but will continue its special military operation in Ukraine until a peaceful solution is reached, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Our main goal is to achieve our objectives and ensure that our interests are protected. Preferably by using diplomatic and peaceful tools. Until there is such an opportunity, we will carry on with the special military operation," Peskov said speaking on the sidelines of the 2025 Eastern Economic Forum.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks.

The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.