Putin thanks foreign guests for attending EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to foreign guests for attending the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok

"I would like to thank our foreign guests who have come to visit us, who are interested in cooperating with us, and who have taken the time out of their busy schedules to do so," Putin said.

He also noted that this year’s EEF brought together participants from more than 70 countries.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.