Putin arrives at EEF plenary session

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum to deliver his traditional speech and take part in discussions.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin's speech will mainly address issues of socio-economic development in the Far East.

The EEF plenary session is supposed to last two hours according to the schedule, but the duration is not actually prescribed.

Along with Putin, foreign guests are also attending the meeting, including Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, and member of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Political Bureau and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Hongzhong. The day before, the president held individual meetings with each of them.

The Kremlin noted that more than 70 countries are participating in the forum.