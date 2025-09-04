BRUSSELS, September 4. /TASS/. Casting pearls before NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte - "teaching him the basics of politeness and diplomacy" - serves little purpose. It is now time for him to determine whether Russia poses "a significant direct threat to Euro-Atlantic countries" or if it is merely a nation comparable to Texas, the Russian embassy in Belgium, which also manages contacts with NATO, has said.

"Trying to teach the fundamentals of courtesy and diplomacy to someone of Rutte's stature is futile. We should not cast pearls… However, the Secretary General must decide whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is the leader of a country akin to a cowboy state - less powerful and less threatening - or the head of state representing a nation that poses the most 'significant and direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security.' Without clarity, NATO populations cannot understand why social spending is being slashed while military budgets skyrocket," the embassy stated.