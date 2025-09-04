VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The "security guarantees" requested by the Ukrainian authorities are an excuse not to end the war, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"If we talk about the guarantees that Ukraine is demanding, this is one of the reasons for not ending the war. Because [Vladmir] Zelensky was not programmed to end the war when he was created. He was created in advance so that there would be a head of the regime who did not need Ukrainians and who would instead need 'anti-Russia.' He was programmed with the concept of 'anti-Russia,'" he said.

About forum

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.